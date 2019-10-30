Town of Barton voters will have plenty of options to choose from when they hit the polls on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Four candidates are vying for two spots on the town council, as incumbents David Shipman and John Tryon are being challenged by Michael Viselli and Keith Correll.
However, Frederick Schweiger is only candidate on the ballot for the position of highway superintendent after defeating incumbent Chris Spaulding in the primary election earlier this year.
In other contested races throughout Tioga County, incumbent sheriff Gary Howard is being challenged by Joseph Breitwieser.
Additionally, the following towns in the Morning Times’ coverage area will feature contested races:
• In the Town of Nichols, William Heveland will square off against Bradley Bartholomew for the position of Highway Superintendent.
• In the Town of Owego, Barbara Roberts, Jonathan Marks, Rich Purtell and Keith Price Jr. are vying for two town council spots.
• In the Town of Tioga, Kathleen B. Stoughton is competing with Brenda Middendorf for the town clerk post. Additionally, Gary Deming and Russell Story are vying for the position of highway superintendent.
In uncontested races:
• Andrea Klett is running for Tioga County Clerk. Additionally, Ryan Kline and Robert Williams are running unopposed for two spots as county coroners.
• Arrah Richards is the lone candidate running for Barton Town Clerk.
• In the Town of Nichols, Karen Hunsinger and Sandra Lute are running unopposed for the positions of town clerk and justice, respectively. Additionally, Barbara Crannell and Esther Woods are running for the two open spots on the town council.
• In the Town of Owego, John Schumacher and Patrick Hogan are running for the two open town justice positions.
• In the Town of Spencer, Allen Fulkerson is running unopposed for town supervisor, and Raymond Bunce and Ronald Koski are running for the two open town council positions.
• In the Town of Tioga, Lewis Zorn is the lone candidate for town supervisor, Michele Bogart is the only person running for town justice, and Drew Griffin and Gerald Hyatt are the unopposed candidates for the two open town council spots.
