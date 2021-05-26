Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.