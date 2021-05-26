SAYRE — During the Sayre School Board meeting on Monday, Sayre Recreation Director Doug Ault gave a presentation on the district’s summer recreation program.
The tagline on the flyer is “Rec Strikes Back,” which Ault contributes to his affinity for Star Wars.
But he went on to say that the line also represents recreation bringing back opportunities that have been lost due to the pandemic.
Ault wants the program to “(bring) some of the education back that we might have missed from the last year of COVID and everything.”
He started by saying that the program will run from June 14 to July 23, closed on weekends as well as July 5.
“That covers six weeks of different workshops,” said Ault.
Workshops for third- to eighth-graders will be broken down into four different categories: music, art, sports, and technology.
There will also be weeklong guest workshops, which students can choose to sign up for without registering for the entire summer program.
There will be a mini camp for students in kindergarten through second grade, which will utilize all categories to engage young minds in their first years of summer recreation.
“They have the art, they have the music, they have the STEM, they have the sports, but it’ll be built into their day with short periods of time,” said Ault.
Recreation hours will be 9 to 11:30 a.m., with breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Swim lessons will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with open swim from noon to 4 p.m.
The cost for a family to participate in summer recreation will vary depending on how many children are registered, and whether or not they are residents of Sayre. There will also be a per-day option for just swimming.
Ault is still in need of school-age counselors, as well as graduated advisors.
“I’ve had a lot of kids come to me and I’ve given them everything they need,” said Ault. “Getting things back has been the issue.”
He went on to say he’s especially worried about having enough lifeguards for the swimming program.
“Because of COVID and everything, everything has run out as far as certifications,” said Ault. “So I am very concerned about the pool aspect.”
Anyone interested in working as a lifeguard, counselor, or volunteering for summer recreation in some other capacity, or with questions about the program, should contact Ault at dault@sayresd.org.
Parents can register their children by visiting www.hello.familyid.com. More information can be found on the Sayre Recreation Google Classroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.