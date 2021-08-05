Speaking with a unified voice and increasing member participation are at the top of newly elected County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania President Daryl Miller’s to-do list.
During its 135th Annual Conference, Miller — who is the Chairman of the Bradford County Commissioners — was elected as the 2022 president of CCAP, the organization announced Tuesday.
“Its a great opportunity and I am just thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the support in being able to do that,” Miller said. “The biggest thing is more engagement with the membership because in any association, it is a member-driven organization and it is the members that drive what the association does in relation to the outreach or the advocacy on behalf of the members.”
Miller has been working his way up through the ranks in the CCAP over the past two years. He said he is honored and thankful for all of the support he has received from the other members of the association.
Miller emphasized that his main concern while serving as president is to ensure that member participation is high, and that the group does everything in its power to have their message heard clearly at all levels of government.
Miller will begin his term starting Jan. 1, 2022.
