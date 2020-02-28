OWEGO — New York State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley gave a presentation Thursday to county leaders on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021.
At just under a half hour in length, the presentation ran through Cuomo’s highlighted initiatives for next year, and was said to help county personnel understand the budget.
“As far as getting into the nuts and bolts of the budget, I’ll do my best,” said Bradley.
Overall, the budget proposal features a $368 billion increase in spending for climate, infrastructure, education, economic development, housing and public safety.
Specifically, Bradley commented on the controversial criminal justice reforms that went into effect last month.
“Bail laws have been a popular topic in the press,” said Bradley. “Obviously, they’ve significantly changed. There’s certainly been people who have detracted from the passage of that law and have been complaining about certain concerns they have.”
“The governor’s view on that is that we have to look at the data and not react on hyperbole,” he continued. “He’s going to act on information, talk to the legislature and if changes need to be made to the law they will be done during this (legislative) session.”
From the county’s perspective, Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said that one of the main concerns in Cuomo’s budget proposal is the changes suggested for the Medicaid program.
“Rather than a question, I feel obliged to give you a statement,” she began. “As a county leader, I am very concerned about what the governor has proposed in his Medicaid bill. At county levels, under the Medicaid laws we have now, we have no control over spending.”
“We have lodged complaints with the state and we are working with the New York State Association of Counties, Assemblymen and Senators to ask the governor to look at this during the 30-day amendment period,” Sauerbrey continued. “We are very concerned for our future, because staying at the tax cap for a small county like this is challenging.”
“These are good financial times in our country, and if we are fighting to stay at the 2 percent tax cap now, what will it be when the economy changes and we have more people seeking Medicaid,” she said. “I don’t want to go in to a long speech, but I ask that you take that back to the governor that we are very concerned about the Medicaid changes.”
The changes would force counties to pay for Medicaid cost growth if it exceeds the 2 percent property tax cap, and when the local share of Medicaid costs — which currently account for most of the county’s property tax levy — grow beyond 3 percent, the county would also be responsible for covering those expenses.
Over the last few years, the state’s Medicaid program has been running 16 percent over budget, and billions in delayed payments have shifted costs from one year to the next.
Over half of the 2021 budget proposal’s $6.1 billion deficit falls under Medicaid.
The state’s Medicaid budget is continuing to face billions of dollars in annual deficits over the next several years due to rising health care and pharmaceutical costs — especially with the state’s expansion of services and mandated pay raises.
In order to try to bridge that gap, Cuomo has announced a Medicaid Redesign Team to erase that deficit by the budget deadline of April 1 this year.
The particular directives for that team are to implement changes that have “zero impact” on local governments and Medicaid beneficiaries; root out waste, fraud and abuse; and find efficiencies and “additional industry revenue.”
Two questions were posed at Thursday’s presentation.
Asked whether the governor is going to continue funding for the poverty reduction initiative, Bradley said “I’m going to have to get back to you on that. That’s something in a specific area of the budget that I’m not educated enough on the budget to talk about.”
Also asked about funding that the federal government was not administering for Medicaid restructuring, and whether Cuomo was still trying to work with Washington, D.C. on the release of that $8 billion, Bradley said “we’ll have to get back to you on that.”
No other questions were raised.
