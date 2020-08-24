VAN ETTEN — The community rallied in the hot sun Saturday afternoon in celebration of local World War II veteran Robert Stein’s 100th birthday.
Dozens attended a recognition ceremony in Banfield Square, where Stein was presented a proclamation from state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, with the Ithaca Civil Air Patrol on hand.
Shortly thereafter, the community gathered for a parade through central Van Etten in honor of Stein’s birthday and service to the country.
Born on this day in 1920, Stein grew up on a 152-acre dairy farm in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, the oldest of 11 children. After his father passed away, Stein left ninth grade in order to run the farm.
In late November 1944, Stein enlisted in the Army, departing for Europe the following spring, when German submarines sank six ships in Stein’s convoy.
With the 90th Batallion, Staff Sgt. Stein closely followed the front-line units, serving among the occupation forces in place to prevent future German aggression after victory had been declared.
Before he was discharged at the age of 24 on July 23, 1946, Stein attended the Nuremberg trials, where Nazi party members were tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Stein said he counts himself among “the lucky ones to serve under General Patton.”
Upon returning home, Stein resumed his career as a freight conductor with the Pennsylvania railroad, from which he retired after 40 years.
In the proclamation issued Saturday, Palmesano praised veterans’ — and in particular, Stein’s — valiant and honorable service to the country toward the preservation of rights and freedoms.
Palmesano said these individuals “deserve a special solute from the New York State Senate and the communities who comprise the noble body of this great Empire State.”
“On behalf of myself and (state) Sen. (Tom) O’Mara, Mr. Stein, Happy Birthday,” Palmesano continued. “Thank you for your service to our country, and our community. God bless you.”
Saturday’s events were orchestrated through the concerted efforts of the Van Etten-Spencer VFW Post 8139 and its Auxiliary, as well as Community Fire and Rescue and members of the community.
