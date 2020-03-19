ATHENS — The Valley Playland is now closed to the public and will be torn down in the coming weeks, according to Athens Borough Acting Mayor Bill Cotton.
Cotton made the executive order on Wednesday to close down the park, including the adjoining basketball and tennis courts, as the borough gets ready for demolition.
The closure of the park was not associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, according to Cotton.
“We got the OK to start the demolition on it — it will be fenced off, so that’s the reason for the closing,” Cotton said.
Back in January, the borough council announced that the project to replace the playground, which was built in 1994, would be moving forward.
The new playground is scheduled to be constructed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded a $212,000 grant to help the project get done.
The grant will cover about half the costs of the project. The Friends of the Valley Playland group has raised around $100,000 and will be counting on another $100,000 of in-kind contributions — such as work from the borough and volunteers helping out.
The borough will be handling the demolition as part of its in-kind donation to the Valley Playland Rebuild project.
If you would like to donate funds or volunteer your time for the project, contact the Friends of the Valley Playland at friendsofthevalleyplayland@gmail.com or call Lori Unger at 717-433-0439.
Borough offices still open
While some municipalities have shut down their offices to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, the Athens Borough office is still open for business, according to Cotton.
The borough offices, located at 2 South River Street, are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.
