WAVERLY — Following a lengthy public hearing that spilled into the regular meeting, Waverly trustees on Tuesday opted to take the extensive parking changes that they approved last month back to the village’s parking committee for at least one more review.
The delay in making the proposal law was decided after hearing public comments asking for further review into details of the plan, which calls for changes along 17 streets in the municipality.
More details from Tuesday’s meeting will appear in a full story in tomorrow’s Morning Times.
