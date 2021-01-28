SAYRE — A million-dollar winning Pennsylvania Millionaire’s Club scratch-off ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart at 224 Spring Street in Sayre on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The lottery retailer received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
According to the Lottery website, the Pa Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1 million.
The site states that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end sale date posted on the site. Lottery winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Players can learn more on the Lottery’s website or by downloading the Pa Lottery Official app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.