TOWANDA — A 20-year-old Towanda man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led Towanda Borough and Pennsylvania State Police on a high-speed chase through North Towanda.
According to state police, Clayton Fredrick Mount was charged with fleeing police officers, which is a grade-three felony; driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor; and 12 different summary traffic offenses following the incident which took place on Sept. 21.
Police said the chase began when troopers observed a black Chevrolet Camaro being driven by Mount back dangerously into Main Street traffic from Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr’s office.
Troopers immediately activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop on Mount’s vehicle, but instead he accelerated quickly in the western direction on York Avenue.
Police said Mount “acted in complete disregard for the safety of all other traffic on the roadway,” as he reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour and forced two other vehicles off the road while on York Avenue. Police added that Mount also turned off all the lights in his vehicle to avoid identification or arrest.
Multiple officers from both state and Towanda Borough police engaged in the pursuit, police noted.
Police explained that as the chase continued near the State Route 6 and State Route 220 intersection, it became clear that Mount’s vehicle had struck a concrete median with the driver’s side front wheel, causing it to break off and scar the roadway, and the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of State Route 6 and Hawkins Road in front of the North Towanda state police barracks.
Upon arresting Mount, who refused to participate in field sobriety testing, troopers observed approximately 10 empty beer cans on the passenger side floor of the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming from Mount’s person and his vehicle. Mount was then transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he consented to a blood draw.
Mount was arraigned before Carr, and is scheduled to appear in court before Carr again for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.