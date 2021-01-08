Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft of a registration plate from a Towanda Township residence on Nov. 30.
The plate bearing LBR-5740 was valued at $38.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.
Strangulation, assault
Timothy John Oliver, 24, of Gillett, was charged with the schedule 3 felony for strangulation (applying pressure to throat or neck), the schedule 1 felony for aggravated assault (attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference), the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault, and harassment (subject other to physical contact).
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said they received a call at about 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020 about a disturbance at a residence in South Creek Township.
Once a trooper arrived, he took note of recent physical injuries to the victim’s neck. The victim explained that Oliver had choked them to the point where they couldn’t breathe or talk.
Oliver had already fled the scene, according to the release report.
A warrant was issued and he was found the next day in Troy Borough.
He was arraigned and confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was unable to post a $60,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Stolen camera
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft of a Wildgame Innovations trail camera from a Standing Stone Township residence.
The camera is valued at $60 and is believed to have been stolen at some point in the past few weeks.
Anyone with information on its location is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Stolen license plate
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking into a stolen license plate that was believed to have been taken at about 11:47 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 from a Monroe Township residence.
Anyone with information on a license plate bearing JMW3199 is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
DUI
James Eugene Sluyter, 63, of Towanda, was charged with a DUI – unsafe driving, BAC of .16 or greater, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, Malinda Martin placed a phone call to Sluyter after being arrested for DUI.
She asked Sluyter to come pick her up at PSP Towanda, according to the criminal complaint.
When he arrived almost 20 minutes later, police noted that he strongly smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred.
He struggled to retrieve his license from his wallet, prompting an officer to go outside and search his vehicle. The officer found several cans of beer; some were empty and some were full.
After failing sobriety tests in the conference room, Sluyter was handcuffed and placed under arrest for DUI.
PSP received the results of his blood draw on Dec. 14 and it showed that he had a BAC of .32%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12.
