NICHOLS — On Wednesday, the Nichols Town Board set a public hearing on a proposed local law which would prohibit parking on town roads between Nov. 15 and April 15.
Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert explained that an issue has developed where residents are parking on road shoulders in order to more easily remove snow from their driveway — which has translated into numerous safety hazards when public works personnel are plowing and sanding roadways.
Residents are invited to voice their opinions on the proposed law at 7 p.m. that day at the town hall.
In other town business, the board approved a revision to a proposed payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for a pair of solar farms owned and operated by Lodestar Energy.
While the board initially proposed a funding split between the town, county and Owego-Apalachin Central School District as 60 percent, 20 percent and 20 percent, respectively, the agreement was sharply rejected by county legislators.
On Wednesday, the board amended the agreement to propose that 36 percent of PILOT funds stay with the town, while 32 percent go to the remaining two taxing entities, each.
The board felt that “something was better than nothing,” as far as money is concerned.
“So much of our income is not guaranteed,” Engelbert said, noting that funds from the county, state and federal governments can change in the future. “Even Tioga Downs is not guaranteed.”
“We’re trying to account for the future of the town,” he added.
