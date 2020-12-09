SAYRE — The Sayre School Board held its reorganizational meeting on Monday evening with no changes in leadership for the upcoming year.
Pete Quattrini was once again elected as the school board president. He was the only board member nominated and was elected in a unanimous vote.
Ron Cole was also unanimously selected to remain as school board vice president.
The next meeting of the Sayre School Board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4. The meeting will once again be held over Zoom.
