The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that a special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will be held in Western New York on Oct. 12 and 13.
The hunt will occur one week prior to the regular pheasant hunting season and provide junior hunters — ages 12 to 15 years old — with the opportunity to hunt pheasants with a licensed adult companion when fewer hunters are afield.
The 2019-2020 regular pheasant season opens Oct. 19.
“The youth-only pheasant hunting weekend helps acclimate junior hunters to upland game bird hunting and provides a great opportunity for experienced hunters to share safe hunting values and skills with our future sportsmen and sportswomen,”said DEC Region 9 Director Abby Snyder.
Region 9 includes the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Erie and Niagara.
Junior hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter during the youth pheasant hunt.
Accompanying adults will not be allowed to possess a firearm or take a pheasant during this special season.
During the two-day youth hunt, junior hunters will be allowed to take two birds per day, as allowed during the regular season. All other pheasant hunting regulations remain in effect.
Pheasant hunting boundary descriptions can be found on DEC’s website.
Questions about the Youth Pheasant Hunt can be directed to DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife at (716) 851-7010 in Buffalo or (716) 372-0645 in Allegany.
