The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County increased to 22 on Thursday, according to a press release.
Legislative Chair Martha Sauebrey said the death was associated with Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Of the 22 deaths in Tioga County, 20 are confirmed to be tied to Elderwood.
The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases remains at 144.
Another recovery was reported, bringing the county total to 91. Elderwood has reported 35 recoveries.
The number of active cases in Chemung County remained at one on Thursday.
Of the 110 total cases the county has seen, 106 have resulted in recoveries and three people have died.
In New York State, nearly 384,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVD-19 in Bradford County is now 46, according to the State Department of Health.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where 20 have been reported.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Nearly 74,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,800 people have died. Approximately 69 percent of Pennsylvania cases have resulted in recoveries.
