TOWANDA — An Athens man was convicted on Thursday of various felony-level drug charges after the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office stated he was found guilty before a jury trial for illegal narcotics trafficking.
Specifically, according to the district attorney’s office, Manley Chapman, 30, was convicted of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Chapman was also convicted of one count of possession of contraband by an inmate, which is a grade-two felony, for possessing methamphetamine in the Bradford County Jail following his initial arrest on Feb. 25, said the DA’s office.
On that date, police raided Chapman’s apartment after police suspected he was dealing methamphetamine and Xanax from his apartment in the Twin Rivers Apartment Complex in Athens Borough.
Police explained that the incident began at 3:13 a.m. that day when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Longway Street.
The officers detained the driver of the vehicle in order to have him perform some field sobriety tests, police said.
It was during this time that the driver offered information about a person — Chapman — who had a lot of “ice,” or meth, on him, police said.
The driver told officers that he had given Chapman a ride to an apartment at the Twin Rivers Terrace Apartments earlier in the night and that Chapman offered to pay him in “ice” instead of cash, police said.
The driver declined the offer, but told officers that he observed two baggies full of methamphetamine while inside the bedroom of the apartment in addition to a large “black tactical knife,” police said.
A search warrant was later executed on the apartment by members of the Bradford Regional Special Operations Team, police said.
Once the residence was secure and the occupants were safe, local law enforcement officers started a search of the premise, police said.
That search turned up methamphetamine, packaging equipment, scales, a log book of drug sales/transactions, marijuana, a water bong, a small plastic container with an unknown white substance inside it, metal knuckles, a homemade taser, numerous modified fake firearms, numerous knives, multiple glass pipes and $9,900 in counterfeit U.S. currency, police said.
The Athens Township Police, Athens Borough Police, Bradford County Detective and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office – Bradford County Drug Task Force investigated the incident, the DA’s office said.
