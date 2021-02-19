SAYRE — A new business will be coming to the Valley as Harbor Freight Tools has announced the opening of a store on Elmira Street.
The new store will be located at 1661 Elmira St. and is expected to open this spring, according to a press release from the company that was received on Wednesday. A grand opening date will be announced closer to the opening.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Sayre area, according to the company.
In addition, the press release outlined, the store is expected to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sayre for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools.
Nice headline but the store is opening in Athens Township.
