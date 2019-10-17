LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Meshoppen man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he allegedly ran up to residences with a machete and a BB gun in Litchfield Township on Oct. 13.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Steven Eugene Fenster, 38, was charged with terroristic threats, a third-grade felony; simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors; and summary offenses of harassment, criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
Police said the incident began shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 when troopers responded to a report of a man with a machete and a gun on the back porch of a Litchfield Township residence.
While en route, troopers learned that the man had moved to another residence next door.
When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered the man, identified as Fenster, walking along Arnold Road and detained him.
When troopers questioned Fenster, he claimed that he was being chased by multiple men and had grabbed a machete and BB gun from his mother’s home before running approximately five miles to get away.
Police noted that troopers observed that Fenster was sweating profusely and was acting as if he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police added that further investigation revealed that Fenster was known to abuse methamphetamine. Troopers also observed that Fenster was talking extremely quickly and “not necessarily making sense with his words.”
Fenster also told troopers that he had thoughts over the previous few days that people were watching or following him at his residence. Additionally, troopers observed a protective vest under Fenster’s clothing, said police.
In speaking with victims, troopers discovered that Fenster was observed sitting the porch of a residence with a machete and the BB pistol. When a male victim exited the house and came around the corner, Fenster allegedly raised the machete at him. A female victim told Fenster to put down the machete, and he complied. The victims then fled the residence with their seven-year-old granddaughter, said police.
Fenster then went to the residence next door, knocked on the door and told the resident that he was being chased and asked him to call 911.
Fenster was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Fred Wheaton on Oct. 22.
