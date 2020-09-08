A Sayre man has been granted a patent for a device used to mount trail cameras.
Greg Ferro filed the patent for his HideACam two years ago, and it was finally processed in August.
The mounting device is easy to carry, small enough to fit in a pocket and allows for better pictures to be taken, Ferro says.
“A normal camera comes with straps, and you need a really straight tree to put them around, (or) your camera will be off-kilter,” he said. “With this, you can self-align it. You can tilt the camera in different directions.”
Ferro began working on the HideACam 14 years ago, and the design process came with some struggles.
“When I first walked into the woods, it was a two-piece system. If I dropped a screw or something small, it wasn’t going to work (until) I figured out the structure to keep it in one piece,” he said. “Then it worked really well.”
Trail cameras have also changed a lot in that time.
“When I first started doing this, cameras were really big. Over the last few years, they’ve evolved,” Ferro said.
This is not the first product Ferro has designed, but it is the first one he’s had patented.
“I’ve drawn up patents in the past,” he said. “But I never had the money to build what I was drawing.”
Once he pursued a patent for the HideACam, Ferro quickly learned that it’s an exhaustive process.
“You’ve got to read a lot when you file a patent,” he said. “Every step of the way, you have to learn. There’s a process for everything.”
As soon as the patent was processed last month, Ferro said he began receiving phone calls from interested parties.
“The first thing that happens is brokers start calling you,” he said.
For now, Ferro plans to remain independent and sell his product personally.
“This is a good structure. I’ve noticed that mom and pop shops are still a sporting goods thing. It’s not been totally taken over by one entity,” he said. “It seems they are more acute to what I have. They know what it is and are more willing to try it and use it. Once they see it works, then they’re more accepting of the product.”
If sales increase, Ferro is open to signing on with a manufacturer.
“Maybe if I’m lucky, a manufacturer will pick it up and have to license it from me and pay me a royalty,” he said. “There’s a lot of people around here that are hunters … and I can see it has potential.”
The HideACam is currently available at Agway in Athens or by contacting Ferro at HideACam101@yahoo.com.
