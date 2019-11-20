VAN ETTEN — The Van Etten Town Board passed their 2020 spending plan during a special session Tuesday evening after questions were raised last week regarding the appropriate use of funds for garbage collection.
For next year, the town property tax drops 2 percent to $5.27 per $1,000 of assessed value. This year’s rate was $5.38 per $1,000 of assessed value.
During last week’s regular meeting, a resident asserted that there should be a separate district formed for garbage collection as town residents outside the former village should not be taxed for that service.
However, by Tuesday, clarification had come from the New York State Comptroller’s Office that the funds were adequately appropriated within the town’s general fund.
In particular, the comptroller’s office noted that with the dissolution of the former village, the town would receive a $92,000 Citizens Empowerment Tax Credit — 70 percent of those funds are dedicated to the lowering of property taxes, while the remaining 30 percent can be spent however the receiving municipality sees fit.
In Van Etten’s case, town board members allocated those dollars into the general fund, which would offset the costs of street lights, sidewalks, the cemetery and garbage collection.
“We didn’t have the $92,000 before (dissolution),” said Councilman Harold Shoemaker. “And we received an additional $76,000 in sales tax revenue.”
Councilman Fred Swayze Jr. explained that the above-noted former village expenses were lumped into the general fund, with the above CETC funds, in order to keep from levying additional taxes onto residents of the former village.
Overall, the $1.533 million spending plan reflects an expense reduction of $97,452 over this year.
