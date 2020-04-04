Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the home-delivered meal program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties will continue to provide nutritional support to older adults with some adjustments to protect the health and safety of recipients, volunteers, and staff in light of the pandemic COVID-19.
Contact-less delivery methods have been enacted, and deliveries will occur only weekly beginning April 6. For more information, please call 1-800-982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
