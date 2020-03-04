ATHENS — More details have emerged regarding the shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening on Elmira Street in Athens Township that landed two teens in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to township police.
The alleged shooter, Tyler Jacob Wiles, 17, of Sayre was charged as an adult with three counts each of felony-grade attempted criminal homicide; aggravated assault — grade one; and aggravated assault — grade two; one felony-grade count of terroristic threats; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; three misdemeanor counts of simple assault; and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle.
The alleged driver, Destiny Michelle Shulas, 17, of Ulster was charged with three felony-grade counts each of aggravated assault — grade one; aggravated assault — grade two; terroristic threats; three counts of criminal conspiracy; one felony-grade count of hindering apprehension; five counts of misdemeanor grade propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; and misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Police said the incident began at approximately 6:49 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a reporting of a shooting incident on Elmira Street where a gun had been fired at a vehicle containing two juveniles and an adult.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a black vehicle parked in the northbound lane of traffic with its hazard lights on. Officers observed several areas of damage to the vehicle — two shattered areas on the windshield in the area of the upper passenger side and the lower driver side; and driver’s side headlight assembly — with the projectile exiting the rear near the fender.
Township police officers were joined by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and, as they were securing the scene, two juveniles — one of which was later identified as the driver of the shot vehicle — emerged from a nearby wooded area.
The driver informed officers that they were the ones who had been shot at, allegedly by Wiles, from a red car. Further investigation yielded a total of five .22 shell casings in the vicinity, and that one of the bullets had entered the radiator area of the victim’s vehicle.
All victims and witnesses were then gathered at the Athens Township police station for interviews, and officers learned that the incident began as a dispute between Wiles and a third juvenile victim.
That victim told police that he was on break from his job at Elderwood when he went to the Chemung Street Dandy to buy milk. When he left, he was followed back to Elderwood by Wiles, who was a passenger in a red Hyundai Elantra.
The victim said when he parked his vehicle, the vehicle Wiles was in pulled up next to him, and Wiles allegedly pulled a gun out of the window and said “you’re a (expletive). Do you want to get shot?” The victim then rolled up his window and left the scene.
The victim then contacted his friend — the driver of the shot vehicle — and told him about the incident. The two arranged to meet near the Leprinos cheese factory, and the red car containing Wiles apparently followed him there.
When the two juveniles met, the red car turned onto Keystone Avenue, and the victim who was driving began following Wiles — eventually to Elmira Street.
As the victim who was driving drove west on Pine Street, he saw the red car’s passenger, Wiles, lean out from the passenger side and point a gun at his vehicle — which contained two other people at the time.
As the two vehicles went up Elmira Street, Wiles shot the front of the vehicle, causing the car to “act funny” and then two shots came through the windshield.
Police noted that, had the bullets gone all the way through the laminated windshield, the driver and passengers could have been struck or killed.
The victim who was driving immediately stopped his vehicle, and one of the passengers said that “they (the red car) were turning around to come back towards them.” Around that time the victim who was driving said he felt something hit his shoulder.
The three occupants then fled the vehicle into the wooded area, got down on the ground and called 911. The first victim from Elderwood then pulled up behind his car. The other juvenile passenger then got into his vehicle and the pair left the scene, leaving the victim who was driving and the unidentified adult at the scene to wait for police.
The victims also told police that Wiles was being driven around by a female, who was later identified as Shulas, throughout the incident.
Police eventually tracked Shulas and Wiles to Shulas’ grandfather’s residence, where Shulas allegedly lied to officers by stating that Wiles was not at the residence. Further investigation led officers to eventually discovered Wiles at the home.
Both Shulas and Wiles had preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley — both of which were continued to later dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.