Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is excited to get their Benevolence Rummage Sale underway! Sale Dates are Friday, August 7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, August 8 (Bag Sale Day), from 8 a.m. until noon. Stop by and enjoy an inexpensive lunch of sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, homemade goodies, and more. You do not want to miss this event!
Drop-off days for the sale, held in the church’s outdoor pavilion this summer, are scheduled for Monday, Aug 3-Thursday, Aug 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Please leave your gently used donations in the pavilion above the church building during assigned drop-off hours. This sale will go forward, rain or shine.
One-hundred percent of all funds raised during this sale go into the church’s benevolence fund and will be used to meet the needs of struggling individuals in our community in the future.
If you have questions about Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church’s Benevolence Rummage Sale, please call our event organizers: Michelle at (570) 596-4337 and Tina at (570) 529-1763. You can also check us out on our Facebook page. Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located ¼ mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike.
