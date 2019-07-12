WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Reed has teamed up with two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on a bipartisan bill that he says will support family caregivers in New York and across the country.
“How often do you see two Democrat Senators running for President partner with a Republican House Member? Forty Million Americans provide unpaid care to a friend or relative with a long-term illness or medical condition, often juggling this work with other obligations resulting in a significant financial burden,” Reed said in a press release. “We all care about ensuring our aging loved ones get the assistance they deserve and want to ensure any financial pain put upon caregivers are eased. We are pleased to put partisan labels aside to work together to help people.”
Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are cosponsoring the bipartisan legislation in the Senate, while Reed and Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-CA) are introducing a similar bill in the House.
“Millions of Americans care for loved ones who are ill or have serious medical conditions, often taking time off of work or juggling work, care, and other family responsibilities. Washington should be fighting for these families, which is why I am calling on Congress to pass this modest tax credit to make life just a little easier for them,” said Warren.
“Millions of Americans quietly bear the immense responsibility of caring for loved ones day-in and day-out, with little recognition or financial support — dedicating countless hours of care and covering costs so family members who are aging or otherwise in need of support can live their lives with independence and dignity,” added Bennet. “This bipartisan tax credit will help ease the burden of the significant expenses that family caregivers shoulder. We should recognize and support the important work of family caregiving by passing this legislation.”
The AARP has endorsed this piece of legislation.
“AARP is pleased to endorse the Credit for Caring Act and appreciates the bipartisan leadership of the bill’s Senate and House sponsors to support family caregivers,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer. “Nationwide, 40 million family caregivers are assisting loved ones so they can stay in their homes and communities. In 2016, family caregivers spent an average of 20 percent of their income, or nearly $7,000, on care-related expenses. The Credit for Caring Act would provide some much-needed financial relief to eligible family caregivers. We look forward to working with the bill’s sponsors and Congress to enact this important legislation.”
The Credit for Caring Act would provide working family caregivers with a nonrefundable tax credit up to $3,000 to assist with out-of-pocket expenses related to caregiving. This tax credit for caregivers can be used toward expenses such as transportation, home modifications to accommodate a family member, medication management services, and training or education for the caregiver.
About the Credit for Caring Act
- Creates up to a $3,000 nonrefundable tax credit adjusted to inflation for family caregivers.
- Applies to incurred family caregiving expenses greater than $2,000.
- Qualified care recipients must have been certified by a health care practitioner to be in need of long-term care for at least 180 consecutive days.
- Eligibility is limited to a caregiver of a qualified care recipient who must pay for caregiving expenses and has earned income in excess of $7,500.
- Credit is phased out when income exceeds $150,000 for joint filers or $75,000 for individual filers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.