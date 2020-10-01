The Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life is planning the annual Life Chains to be held on Sunday, October 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. at seven different locations and everyone who is pro-life and cares about the unborn is encouraged to participate.
A Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life Americans standing for 60 minutes, praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception.
The seven Life Chains will take place simultaneously at the following locations:
- St. Mary’s Church on Route 6, Wyalusing
- Main Street, Dushore
- Route 6, Meshoppen
- Elmira Street (across from Wendy’s), Athens Township
- Bradford County Court House, Main Street, Towanda
- West River Road, NY 17 exit, Nichols NY
- Main Street, Canton
Signs will be provided and the event will be held rain or shine. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this important event to honor the many millions of babies who have perished and to pray for an end to abortion. Won’t you take the time to stand together for life?
