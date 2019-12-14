Every community has people who choose to dedicate their lives to service — and they make sacrifices to serve the greater good.
The Valley lost one of those individuals on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when Erin Covey, longtime first responder and Deputy Chief of Operations at Greater Valley EMS, took her own life.
Covey started her career in the medical field shortly after graduatingfrom Athens High School in 2003. She would work as a transporter and dispatcher for Greater Valley EMS and would start to move up the ranks there.
She would eventually become the Deputy Chief of GVEMS and the Administrative Director of the Training Institute — where she would dedicate her time to educating future first responders.
“She was a phenomenal instructor, very patient and very knowledgable,” said GVEMS volunteer rescue tech Jeremiah Rogers, who trained under Covey.
Rogers recalls Erin telling him she was originally happy with just being a dispatcher, but her first call on the ambulance would set her on a new course as a paramedic and eventually a well-known and respected instructor.
“She always told the story about when she started here. She didn’t want anything to do with working on the ambulance. She was fine with just being a dispatcher. But the first time she rode on the ambulance, she was (hooked),” he said.
Her passion and knowledge of all things EMS — from dispatch to working calls — would make her a better instructor.
“Amazing. She really was. She was able to reassure you no matter what. She could take any of your weaknesses and fears and work them into something constructive that would make you thrive and keep you driven,” said Shelby Wheeler, a GVEMS paramedic since 2016.
For Cameron Rogers, working with Erin would make him switch his career path.
“As an instructor, she was extremely knowledgable and devoted. She definitely wanted to make this career a choice for all of her students,” said Rogers. “I know for myself, I was kind of like ‘Oh, I’m just going to get it so I can be a career fireman and I’m going to stop at my EMT and not doing anything else with it,’ and here we are years later and I’m in paramedic school because she pushed me to go to paramedic school.”
‘She always had everybody’s back’
While she played a key role as an instructor, Erin also pushed to make sure Greater Valley was a great place to work, according to GVEMS employees.
“Erin was absolutely amazing. She was the epitome of what a manager should be. She was concerned about her employees first and foremost and their well being,” said Daniel Pine. “Corporate EMS (companies) always preach about ‘we need to make the bottom dollar,’ and Erin was like ‘we need to make this a working place where our employees are appreciated and they come first.’”
She also was a person any GVEMS family member could go and talk to about anything — from the job to their personal life.
“She was a good person to go to because a lot of times it’s kind of strange to take all your problems to the No. 1 boss, so she was a good buffer. You could always go to her. She was definitely always there for all of her employees,” said Cameron Rogers.
“Erin was the person who always made sure we didn’t feel alone,” Wheeler said. “She accepted our flaws and assisted us in ways to excel with personal growth — with grace and encouragement. She celebrated our quirks and would have our back at all times.”
Pine and Jeremiah Rogers echoed that sentiment.
“You could be having a bad day and she’d make your day so much better. She’d always be one to talk to you about tough calls and ask you if you needed anything or provide input when you needed input or just be a person you can confide in when you saw or did something that was difficult,” said Pine. “She always had everybody’s back and always had everybody’s best interests,” Rogers added.
Another side of Erin
Jeremiah Rogers, who works two other jobs, would often take some time and stop in to the GVEMS headquarters just to talk with Erin — and it often times would turn into a marathon session.
“I would come in here and I would talk and go back-and-forth between (Erin’s) and (GVEMS Chief) Derrick (Hall’s) office … I would keep telling them ‘I’ve got to go, I’ve got stuff to do,’ and three hours later I’d still be here,’” Rogers said.
Rogers would also get to see another side of Erin as he would go to tracks with her to race their motorcycles.
“She was my first ride and I talked her into going to (Thunderbolt) track in New Jersey,” he recalled.
All it took was one time around the track to get Erin hooked on a new passion.
“We all went down there and raced for the day — and she latched right on. We probably spent most of the summer on the tracks,” said Rogers, who noted Erin’s top speed at the track was 135 miles per hour.
“I just remember our conversation how she couldn’t believe she was actually getting to do this,” Rogers said.
‘It’s a calling’
A job for most people is just that, a job — a way to pay the bills and support their lifestyle.
For Erin Covey, her career as a first responder was more than that. It was a calling.
“It was in her blood, like it is all of us. We laughed about it because at the end of the day, it’s really not a choice. It’s a calling. It truly is,” Wheeler said.
The loss of one of their most beloved members has been difficult for the GVEMS workers who are now stepping up in Erin’s place and serving the community in her honor.
“I don’t know if you can put that into words,” Jeremiah Rogers said on the void Erin’s death leaves at GVEMS. “It’s going to be huge in just about everything — from calls to just being around the station.”
“She will be deeply missed on so many levels here at Valley,” Wheeler added.
Continuing to serve
While Erin’s last call came way to soon, she will continue to serve in a different way.
In her obituary, Erin’s family asked for donations to be directed to a college fund for her beloved children but also pointed people to the Code Green Campaign which is a first responder oriented mental health advocacy and education organization.
According to the group’s website, Code Green’s mission is to:
— Bring awareness to the high rates of mental health issues in first responders and reduce them.
— Eliminate the stigma that prevents people from admitting these issues and asking for help.
— Educate first responders on self-care and peer care and advocate for systematic change in how mental health issues are addressed by first responder agencies.
Erin also helped other people in need by donating her organs after her passing.
CORE, a not-for-profit organ procurement organization out of Pittsburgh, handled the transfer of Erin’s organs to those who needed them.
According to CORE’s website, a single person donating organs can help up to eight people. Tissue donors can improve the lives of up to 75 people.
If you would like to become an organ donor, you can register through your state’s department of motor vehicles by indicating your decision on your driver’s license or state ID card.
Donation is a possibility only after all efforts to save the patient’s life have been exhausted, according to CORE.
