ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to students thanks to a federally-funded program.
AASD Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock pushed for the district to enter into the Community Eligibility Program, which subsidizes the free meal program, during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“The school district, roughly a year ago, offered this to our elementary students, and we qualify district wide,” Hitchcock told the board. “What this means is every student, K-through-12, that’s enrolled in our district has the ability to receive free breakfast and lunch for all instructional days.”
All students — including those who are learning remotely this year due to COVID-19 — are eligible to receive the free meals, according to Hitchcock.
Those learning in-person can take a grab-and-go breakfast and then get their lunch in the way their school is providing them this year.
If students are learning remotely, their parents can pick up meals for the week on Monday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at SRU and Harlan Rowe.
Hitchcock stressed the importance of students getting nutritious and regular meals during the school year.
“There is certainly a correlation between student achievement and social and emotional well-being and having their basic human needs being met,” Hitchcock told the board.
Hitchcock also said the program that was previously used to provide free or reduced lunch prices left some students out.
“Many may think the normal, traditional free or reduced lunch is equitable, but research indicates that for every 10 students that participate in free or reduced lunch, there’s six students that aren’t participating that would qualify,” he said. “So this eliminates that possibility. For a district like Athens, that could mean as much as 400 or 500 students that could potentially qualify who aren’t currently receiving it. This takes that out of the equation and makes it a totally equitable situation for our students and families.”
The AASD business manager also stressed the importance of students taking advantage of the program.
“We learn in economics class that there’s no such thing as a free lunch and that still rings true. There are financial implications to this program. It is heavily tied to participation ... being subsidized by the federal government, participation is really critical for how this program works,” Hitchcock said. “We would expect a financial loss, especially in this first year, because with all the various learning options we don’t have the same number of kids in school.”
Hitchcock noted that parents don’t have to sign up or fill out paperwork — kids just need to grab the food offered to them.
“Parents don’t have to do anything. Participation is really students going and getting that grab-and-go breakfast. Students going to the cafeteria and getting a meal,” he said.
Following Hitchcock’s presentation, the school board voted unanimously to enter into the program which will run through June of 2024.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage is thrilled the district has qualified for the program.
“That’s huge. Every child gets a free breakfast and lunch for four years now — no questions asked. So don’t bring your money. Come and take advantage of it because honestly the only way we’re going to be successful is if we get great participation,” Stage said.
Why didn't Sayre apply for this grant? That would be both a huge financial burden lifted off many families and ensure all kids are getting adequate nutrition.
Log In
