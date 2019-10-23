Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The following individuals are facing theft-related charges following separate incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
• Charles Edward Lattimer, 75, of Athens was charged with theft of property lost and theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly took $20 that was accidentally left at the self-checkout on Oct. 18.
Lattimer was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 26.
• Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, 26, of Nichols was charged with retail theft — taking merchandise, retail theft — altering labels and receiving stolen property after switching bar codes on Aug. 24 and later stealing a jacket on Oct. 19.
Franks was issued a summons to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
TOWANDA — A Canton man who was previously charged by Athens Township Police with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license is facing additional charges from Towanda Borough Police.
Jared D. Jayne, 24, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he did not have permission to use the vehicle from its owner at the time he was stopped by police on Sept. 4.
Jayne was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for the new charges and was sent to jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Simple assault
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing two counts each of simple assault and harassment following an incident that took place at a Vista Drive residence in Sayre at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.
According to Sayre Police, John J. Kraus, 53, was charged after allegedly assaulting two female victims following a dispute.
Kraus was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr and jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is slated for Nov. 5.
