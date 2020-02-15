ASHLAND — The recent Ashland Town Board meeting kicked off with an issue regarding unlicensed dogs.
A resolution was approved to send everyone in the town a letter containing a questionnaire that confirms the license status of dogs.
Recipients with dogs that are not licensed will be handled by the Elmira City Dog Control.
Additionally, town board members discussed that, through part of the County Intermunicipal Agreement, the town can have their records — which currently take up two storage rooms — digitized.
The board took the opportunity to enter the intermunicipal agreement with the county.
The expense for having the current records digitized would be paid for by the county this year, but choosing this option means the town will need to pay for the service of digital records in the following years. However, payment is based an amount of records that need to be processed from the year which would be minimal for the Town of Ashland.
In other town business, a total of $25,500 in the general account for highway equipment was moved to the highway equipment reserve account. Although this action limits the use of these funds strictly to highway equipment purchases, it benefits the town when assessments are being made for tax distributions.
Additionally, Supervisor Vern Robinson reported that finding a company to do the town mowing has proved difficult.
Currently, a man from Chemung has been mowing for the Town of Ashland for the last few years, and the board decided to explore the possibility of putting him on the payroll for the town mowing. Supervisor Robinson agreed to inquire further into the possibility for next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.