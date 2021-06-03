The Board of Trustees of the Bradford County Historical Society met on Monday May 3, at the museum.
The unveiling of the new Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker to recognize the Bradford County Historical Society for its role in the Pennsylvania Century Farm program on Saturday May 1, was reviewed with the board.
Matt Carl in the report of the curator reviewed the changes in the security system with the board. The system is much more efficient and will be compatible with the internet upgrades needed at the museum for new equipment for live streaming and YouTube presentations.
Carl has been busy designing 24 exhibit panels for the rotating exhibit room that showcase the past one hundred and fifty years of the Bradford county Historical Society. The museum exhibits will open in June with the opening day for historical society members only for a birthday celebration. The society reached one hundred and fifty years in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all museum activities were suspended so this will be the year of celebration. There will be a ribbon cutting for the exhibits and a celebratory cake. Matt Carl will be announcing the exact date for the opening in the near future.
Plans are in the works to have the parking lot beside the museum on Pine street revamped to make it usable for patron parking.
The Towanda High School class of 1955 will be touring the museum on September 11, during their reunion weekend.
Henry Farley, editor of THE SETTLER, reported that the May issue of the quarterly magazine of history and biography had been mailed. The September issue will be devoted the Bradford County Century Farms.
During the correspondence report Henry Farley read a letter from a patron who had had the society do genealogical research for him. He was delighted with the results and wanted to thank the society for their efficient and helpful work.
The St. Agnes school sixth grade class will be visiting the museum to learn about the history of the school and look at some of the artifacts from the school that are at the museum.
The museum website has 406 users. Our Facebook page now has 1,921 followers. Our Twitter page now has 888 followers, and our YouTube channel has 77 subscribers. There were two new society members since April.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s report stated that there were 26 registered library patrons in March and April. There were 48 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society have been: Wedding Dress worn by Eliza Hale, 1824, given by Mary Matthews, Milford, Ohio; Old Peoples Day postcard, 1909, given by Michael Walsh, Towanda; Old metal door lock from the home of the Camp family of Camptown, 1952 Towanda Area Telephone Directory, given by Kay Fulmer, Wysox; Towanda Black Knights pullover autographed shirt, given by Kathie DeWan, Towanda; Leather bag used by Leon Otten to carry his “barbering” tools. 2 metal frying pans and a wooden grater, given by Melissa Ellis, Rome; Photo of Towanda Baseball Team 1909, given by Sue Psaledokis, Dunstable, MA; Lincoln style antique rocking chair, given by Denise Golden, Athens; Collection of old papers from the Stevens family of Standing Stone area, given by Keith Stevens, Lake Wales, FL; History of East Smithfield, by Alice Harris, given by her daughter, Sylvia Murphy, Ulster.
Volunteers have completed surname searches for Sullivan, Merrick, Woodin and Ayers families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the Historic old Bradford County Jail, 109 Pine street in Towanda. The research library is currently open by appointment only. Call the museum at 570-265-2240 for more information or to make an appointment. Watch our Facebook and website bradfordhistory.com for more information regarding the opening of the museum in June.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way., The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
