Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Rainey Ball, 38, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 21 days to 23 months, and fines of $350.00 for the offenses of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ball for the offenses occurring on July 12, 2019, and Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department also arrested Ball for the offenses occurring on March 26, 2019.
Harley Shores, 30, Burlington, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, plus court costs for the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shores following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on June 1, 2017.
James Taylor, 31, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), (Tier II), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on April 18, 2019.
Sean Cartee, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense occurring on May 6, 2019.
Cole Rosencrance, 23, of Wayne was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, (methamphetamine), a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Vicodin), a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rosencrance following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 14, 2019, and Trooper Scott Hawley also of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rosencrance following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township and New Albany Borough on Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 23, 2019.
Beth Ann Swain, 32, of Roaring Branch was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $50.00, restitution of $17.99, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Swain for the offense occurring on Feb. 14, 2019.
Derek Morris, 30, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and summary offenses. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offenses occurring on April 8, 2019.
Kevin Schlosser Jr, 29, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to two years, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $1,400.00, he will also lose his driver’s license of 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (child in car), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and summary offenses. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Schlosser for the offenses occurring on April 21, 2017, and Trooper Mohamed Saloukha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schlosser following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on June 8, 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.