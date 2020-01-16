ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is investigating an incident that took place Tuesday at the high school.
A video has circulated on social media showing one male student assaulting another male student while being filmed by another classmate.
“We are still doing the investigative part of it, but what I can say is it was taken care of immediately — and students will be held accountable that were involved with the incident,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage told the Morning Times on Wednesday night.
Stage said the administration has been in contact with the victim’s family and the student returned to school on Wednesday.
“The high school administration has talked to his parents. We are very concerned for him, and we are trying to make sure everything is good for him to continue learning,” Stage said.
The Athens superintendent credited members of his staff for the way they handled the incident.
“My teachers reacted appropriately. My administrators reacted responsibly and the SRO (school resource officer) did a great job handling the incident immediately upon learning about the incident, which is while the incident was in progress,” Stage said.
The Morning Times contacted the Athens Borough Police Department on Wednesday night, but the police chief was not available as of press time. Look for more on this incident in a future edition of the Morning Times.
