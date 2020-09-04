Join sugar makers across the Northeast for the first annual North American Fall Maple Tour to be held October 9-18, 2020.
Pennsylvania, joined by eight other states, and the Canadian province of Ontario are hosting a self-guided tour through maple country.
Traditional open houses were cancelled this past spring due to the COVID-19 shut downs. Many families look forward to these annual events when they are able to get a first hand glance at the maple syrup boiling process and a taste of pure maple goodness fresh off the evaporator.
The North American Fall Maple Tour was created to afford the community a touch of what they may have missed this past spring. Check in with your favorite sugar houses to see if they are participating in the tour and mark out your own path of maple adventure!
Search “North American Maple Tour” on Facebook for further information.
