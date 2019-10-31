HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation to help student athletes and their parents take steps to prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) on Wednesday, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Senate Bill 836, known as Peyton’s Law, would inform student athletes and their parents about the importance of electrocardiogram (EKG) testing to detect underlying heart conditions that can lead to SCA.
“As a father and grandfather, knowing a simple test could save my children and grandchildren from becoming victims of SCA motivated me to co-sponsor this important bill,” Yaw said.
The legislation is named after Peyton Walker of Cumberland County, who died from Sudden Cardiac Arrest when she was just 19 years old.
It builds on Act 59 of 2012, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, which recognized the significance of the issue, requiring information be provided to student athletes about SCA. Currently, student athletes and parents receive an SCA symptoms and warning signs information sheet each school year, which must be signed and returned prior to participation in athletic activities.
Senate Bill 836 amends Act 59 to require information be provided to student athletes and their parents/guardians regarding electrocardiogram testing and that they be notified of the option to request the administration of an electrocardiogram in addition to the standard physical examination.
The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.
