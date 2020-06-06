The Sayre Class of 2020 finished high school in an entirely new manner.
The seniors spent the last three months of the school year learning online, and their graduation ceremony was unlike any other before it.
Looming thunderstorms held off as SHS held its graduation at RiverFront Park, with graduates standing six feet apart in the road, and families viewing from their cars.
No official plans were made for a graduation ceremony until Tuesday evening. Principal Dayton Handrick and the senior class officers spent the past few weeks coming up with different ideas, and ultimately decided on holding the ceremony at the park.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for quite some time now, and never thought it would be quite like this,” Valedictorian Emily Brion said as she addressed the crowd.
“The parents’ group and the class officers who came up with this idea, the school board for approving this ceremony, the volunteers that helped set this up, and the teachers that quickly transitioned to online learning, I thank you,” she went on to say.
Salutatorian Abigail Moliksi used her speech to address the changes everyone has gone through this year, and the history that’s been made.
“It seems like major changes only belong in the history books. However, this year we’re living the changes,” she said.
She went on to describe seven major events, including the Australian bush fires, the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and Britain’s exit from the European Union. That was only January.
Not even two months later, the world was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing unprecedented changes to be made.
“Ever since our sixth grade graduation, we’ve been waiting for this day to come. (But) none of us envisioned it ending this way,” Moliski said. “Reflect on those who have graduated before us to realize that change will come, and we can’t avoid it.”
