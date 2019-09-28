SAYRE — A Towanda woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $18,000 from a pair of Subway Restaurant locations in Bradford County.
Tabitha Gladys Torres, 38, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, which are both third-degree felonies.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Torres was an employee at Subway locations in Sayre and Wyalusing — and was promoted to manager on January 2, 2018. The thefts took place between Jan. 13, 2018 and Jan. 27, 2019.
The promotion gave Torres access to the safe where deposits were held and the responsibility of transporting the deposits to the bank.
The victim told police on Feb. 25 that several deposits from the restaurant locations were not put into the bank as required. Employees are required to sign for the money before taking them to the bank — and all of the missing deposits were signed for by Torres, according to the victim.
When the victim initially contacted police, she was only aware of six deposits that were missing with a total of $3,515.27.
The victim then questioned the suspect about the deposits and “wrote a document indicating that the defendant was responsible for paying back the missing money that wasn’t deposited.” Torres willingly signed the document, according to police.
After continuing to research deposits from the two locations, the victim discovered “many more were missing than originally thought,” the affidavit said.
The Sayre location had 34 missing deposits which totaled $14,707.68. The suspect also stole $3,515.27 through the theft of six deposits at the Wyalusing restaurant.
Torres was relieved of her managerial duties on Oct. 15, 2018 and the missing deposits stopped, according to police.
The suspect then requested to fill in at the Wyalusing restaurant — with the regular manager absent for training — and it was only then that the deposits started to go missing from that location.
When confronted about the missing Wyalusing deposits, the suspect “had no explanation as to why they had gone missing and requested that the money be taken out of her future paychecks,” according to the affidavit.
Torres was released on unsecured bail after being arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Friday. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8.
