TOWANDA — State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) is encouraging members of the community to attend the ceremony she is hosting on Friday, Nov. 1, to designate a section of U.S. Route 220 along the Sullivan/Bradford County line as the “T.W. ‘Doc’ Shoemaker Memorial Highway.”
The special event will take place at the Dushore Fire Hall, 212 Julia St., starting at 11 a.m. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding is scheduled to be the guest speaker.
Shoemaker, of Dushore, was a well-known veterinarian, newspaper publisher and community leader in Sullivan County who died in May 2018 at the age of 96. He was also a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Pickett was the prime sponsor of legislation that made the highway designation.
