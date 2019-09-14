Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing various charges of DUI filed by Valley police agencies:
• Brittany M. Savercool, 30, of Waverly, was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI — controlled substance, and several summary traffic offenses following a vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Pleasant and Fulton streets in Sayre on July 8.
Savercool was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.
• Jacqueline Churchill, 57, of Skaneateles, New York, was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, DUI — controlled substance, and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street in Sayre on July 27.
Churchill was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.
• Michael A. Scharborough, 44, of Elmira, was charged with DUI — controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary traffic offenses following a motorcycle accident on West Lockhart Street in Athens Township on Aug. 18.
Scharborough was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.