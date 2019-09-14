Driving under the influence

The following individuals are facing various charges of DUI filed by Valley police agencies:

Brittany M. Savercool, 30, of Waverly, was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI — controlled substance, and several summary traffic offenses following a vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Pleasant and Fulton streets in Sayre on July 8.

Savercool was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.

Jacqueline Churchill, 57, of Skaneateles, New York, was charged with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, DUI — controlled substance, and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street in Sayre on July 27.

Churchill was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.

Michael A. Scharborough, 44, of Elmira, was charged with DUI — controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary traffic offenses following a motorcycle accident on West Lockhart Street in Athens Township on Aug. 18.

Scharborough was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 11.

