The mission is to be ready at a moment’s notice if one of their fellow U.S. military service members need them. Staff Sgt. Patricia Farrelly is one of them.
Originally from the 633rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Langley Air For Base in Virginia, the 28-year-old from Sayre, Pennsylvania is excited by the opportunity to medically support the approximate 300 U.S. military personnel who are participating in the Dubai Air Show, which showcases U.S. assets and capabilities, as well as strengthen relationships with America’s regional partners.
“I am excited to be here in Dubai,” said Farrelly, who has served in the Air Force for seven years. “It is a different opportunity for me than what I am used to. It is always exciting to get to travel to new places to provide proper medical care to those who need me. And, I get to see an air show.”
The Dubai Air Show 2019 is the largest aerial trade show in the world, and allows U.S. forces to demonstrate the unique capabilities it provides throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
Among the tons of Air Force iron on the runway, stands a few highly trained medical personnel.
