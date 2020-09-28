SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten School Board handled routine business during its meeting last Thursday evening.
The meeting started with the district’s yearly audit report, which the auditor from Insero said went very well, especially with the circumstances created by COVID-19.
Former Athletic Director Rebecca Saggiomo, who is now the middle school principal, also provided an update on the district’s athletic programs, highlighting the addition of a trainer and strength and condition coach.
The strength and conditioning coach is also available to all students, whether they play a sport or not.
She also said that nearly 42 percent of seventh to 12th graders participate in a sport. Seniors having the highest participation rate, with 53.85 percent of the class playing at least one sport.
Several parents also spoke about sports during the public comment portion of the meeting, encouraging the board to take action in hopes of sports starting in January.
Parents of student-athletes have formed a group, and offered to help in any way they can.
Certain sports in New York were permitted to start on September 21, but all three leagues in Section IV are not participating.
Decisions regarding sports are ultimately up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The school board also approved the retirements of long-time physical education teacher Ron Miller and Food Service Director Jerry Carr during the meeting.
