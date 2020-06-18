ATHENS — Athens Township officials are encouraging people to fill out the United States Census, as only about 67 percent of its residents have filled it out.
The deadline to answer the Census is July 31, and can be answered online or by mail.
The Census is conducted once every decade, in order to count the population of the United States, and gather basic information of citizens.
Township officials are reminding people that information collected by the Census Bureau is highly protected to concerns of personal security and privacy.
The Census Bureau is prohibited from asking for information such as Social Security numbers or bank account information, and no other government agency will have access to it.
“Strict federal law protects your census responses,” a press release from the township said. “It is against the law for any Census Bureau employee to disclose or publish any census information that identifies an individual or business.”
Individuals who improperly disclose information can be punished by a large fine and up to five years in prison.
In addition to quelling security concerns, the township wants to remind residents that an accurate Census count is vitally important to how federal funding is distributed.
“Data collected can only be used for statistical purposes that help inform important decisions, including how much federal funding your community receives,” the press release said.
“The amount of federal funding the township receives directly depends on you. Our federal funding is determined by our township population, so it is extremely important that you complete your Census forms.”
An accurate Census helps keep tax rates down, as the funding from the government will not need to be made up for by a township tax hike.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller has also stressed the importance of the Census on the county level.
“It is very important,” Miller said during a May meeting. “It means thousands and thousands of dollars to the communities and the counties of state funding through various funding streams, depending on the Census numbers that we have. It is extremely important that we’re accurately counted.”
