SAYRE — During their regular meeting on Wednesday, members of the Sayre Borough Council voted to reject all bids for the Tioga Street Sewer Project.
Borough Manager David Jarrett said that two bids were received, both of which were more than the estimated cost of the project.
The borough’s engineer, Eric Casanave, explained that the estimated cost for the project was $175,000, while the lowest bid received was $253,000. He noted that this is far above the three to 10 percent margin that he likes to see bids fall.
“Unfortunately, that’s a trend that we’re seeing industry-wide right now that many are blaming on COVID,” Casanave said.
Casanave explained that there are two ways that the pandemic has increased project costs, both of which come down to supply and demand. He said that materials are more expensive due to a low supply, which also causes delays in the delivery. He also said that it’s not uncommon for bids to be high when contractors are not “hungry,” but flush with projects to complete.
“These prices are disappointing, but unfortunately for the environment we’re in these days (they are) not surprising,” Casanave said. “Based on market conditions — and chances for revisiting and rebidding this job later on when things settle with COVID some more — we might might see some industry prices that are a little more in line with what we’ve seen before.”
Casanave noted that while the project should remain a high priority, he doesn’t believe there is an immediate risk of structural failure if it is pushed back until next year.
Following the meeting, Jarrett told the Morning Times that the project consists of “replacing the sanitary sewer line — the sewer main and the sewer laterals — on Tioga Street.”
Jarrett went on to say that the project will likely be rebid during the winter, with the hope of being completed by the fall of next year.
“Best case scenario, if it’s awarded in March or April of ‘22, because it’s a small project, it realistically could be done prior to Thanksgiving of 2022,” Jarrett said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.