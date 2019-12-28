ATHENS — A tradition that began back in the 1970s on Edward Street in Athens Borough returned this Christmas thanks to Dawn Krug and her husband Chris Steckel.
Krug wanted to do something special in her neighborhood this Christmas and thought about putting out luminary bags. She would soon find out that she wasn’t the first to come up with that idea.
“A year ago in February, we moved into this house and we love the holidays. I said to my husband, “I feel like we need to have luminaries on the street for when Christmas comes,’” Krug said. “That idea essentially stayed with me and it wasn’t until literally Halloween night I was telling my neighbor what we wanted to do and she laughed and said the Sumners used to line the street with luminaries.”
Krug learned that Gary and Frederica Sumner started the tradition five decades ago.
“We actually received a card from somebody, who put a card on our bags and (it said) it started in the 70s,” Krug said.
Krug got a chance to learn more about the Sumners’ tradition thanks to another Athens resident.
“I stopped at the local post office and the girl said when she was in Sunday School, the woman who had lived here was the Sunday School instructor and she would have her Sunday School students help with the luminary bags,” Krug said.
For both Krug and Steckel, being involved in the community is important — and the luminaries were just one way they could help make Edward Street a better place to live.
“I really felt inspired. My husband and I have two businesses in the community and we’re deeply rooted when it comes to community events and just having a sense of family. It was just something we really wanted to do for the neighborhood,” said Krug.
The couple was impressed with the positive response they received from their neighbors.
“We were shocked to see how many people responded to it ... we were really pleased,” said Krug.
Krug and Steckel put out 200 luminary bags this holiday season. The bags would line one side of Edward Street, but the plan is to expand the tradition next season, according to Krug.
“We actually wanted to do both sides of the street, but we weren’t sure how many it was going to take,” Krug said. “We just did the one side, but after we did it, we had so much support in the neighborhood and so many people were so thankful we did it that we are definitely doing both sides of the street next year at Christmas time.”
