LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A seven-year-old Nichols girl was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon with a “suspected serious injury” after being involved in a crash on Riverside Drive.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the girl was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota RAV4 that was traveling north its driver, 39-year-old Elizabeth M. Chandler of Nichols, failed to negotiate a curve on Riverside Drive over 800 feet west of Case Road at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.
That caused the vehicle to leave Riverside Drive on the east side, which resulted in the SUV hitting an embankment and overturning an unknown number of ties.
Troopers added that the vehicle sustained “heavy, disabling damage throughout the entirety of the vehicle.”
Chandler refused medical treatment at the scene but was charged with DUI of alcohol/controlled substance as a result of the crash. Troopers noted that Chandler was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash — however, the safety belt for the child was “used improperly.”
The child victim was transported via ambulance by Greater Valley EMS to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.