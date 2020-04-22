Kind. Compassionate. Loving.
Those were just some of the words used to describe Athens resident Mary Mack, who passed away last Wednesday after a short battle with the coronavirus.
“My grandmother was my rock and one of my best friends. She was only a phone call away if I needed her or was bored — she was always there,” said Tara Kneebone, one of Mary’s grandchildren.
Family was the most important thing in Mary’s life, according to her children and grandchildren.
“It is so hard to think of one favorite memory of mom. We were such a close family, and we did so much together,” Mary’s daughter, Barb Carl, said.
“She just loved being with her family. Her family was her number one,” added Tara.
According to her family, Mary was on call at all times in case one of her children or grandchildren needed her.
“She was a very kind, compassionate, loving person — she loved to help anyone in need and she was always a phone call away when anybody needed her in the family. She was the glue that held our family together,” said Tara.
Michelle Keene, the youngest of Mary’s children, echoed that sentiment.
“She was the person we all went to when we needed advice or help. She loved each and every one of us and would do anything for us,” Michelle said. “She always knew what to say to make us feel better. She taught us how to love and how to be a family. We are an extremely close family and it is because of her love and the examples she set for us.”
Barb and Michelle recalled some of their favorite memories with their mom.
“We have gone on girls’ long weekend Christmas shopping trips for years. Yes, there was always a lot of shopping, in fact, we always struggled to get all of our purchases to fit in our vehicle for the trip home — but most importantly was finding a hotel with a hot tub, where are we were going to go for dinner, and who was bringing the snacks and drinks,” Barb remembered.
“My favorite memory with my mom is our annual weekend shopping trips we make each year. My sisters, their daughters, nieces and my mom would go on a weekend trip shopping — bonding, eating out and just spending the whole weekend laughing and having the time of our lives,” Michelle added. “Every single year my mom would say that it was her last year going, but she always went right up to this past December. I will cherish those memories forever, and we will continue the trips in her honor.”
Trips to New York City were also special moments for Mary and her girls.
“Perhaps one of my favorite memories with mom were our several trips to New York City. We went on a bus trip during the summer for several years, and would spend 3 (or) 4 days in the city. We would go to Broadway plays, comedy clubs, take crazy taxi rides, eat at our favorite restaurant, Ellen’s Stardust, and just laugh and spend time together,” Barb said.
“Mom was so outgoing, and we would always meet new people and come home with so many stories and memories. And every year mom would say that this would probably be her last time going, but we always dragged her along the next year. And I believe that she had the most fun of all of us,” she added.
Barb said her son Tim will be missing one great tradition he had with his grandmother over the last few years.
“Since my dad died in 2010, my mom has been staying overnight with us on Christmas Eve. Tim looks forward to this every year. When we first told Tim about mom’s passing, he started to cry and asked, ‘Now who is going to stay overnight with me on Christmas Eve?’ It breaks our heart that there will be no more Christmas Eves with grandma,” Barb said.
Tara will also cherish the memories she got to make with her beloved grandma.
“I have so many memories with my grandmother because she was my rock and one of my best friends for my entire life. She was always there when I needed her no matter what. We had some long, nice conversations and a lot of laughs when she would ride with me to pick up my son in Albany every month and take him back. I was the oldest grandchild, so I remember when I was very little I spent a lot of time with my grandparents,” Tara said.
While the family of Mary Mack is trying to grieve her loss, they are also focused on two other family members — Mary’s son Joe and daughter-in-law Cindy Mack, who are currently fighting the COVID-19 virus in Robert Packer Hospital.
“This virus is no joke ... never in a million years would I think that my parents or my grandmother would have gotten this virus — they don’t go anywhere, they’re home most of the time especially when this all started,” Tara said.
Tara called her parents “kind and compassionate” people.
“They would help anybody they could with means they had available. They loved spending time with family and they are very close with their grandchildren and children,” Tara said.
Joe and Cindy are fighting hard against the virus — and due to social distancing rules, the family is unable to see them and be by their side while they battle for their lives.
“This fight has been very hard for them both, especially my mom because she is much worse than my father. Not being able to even see or talk to them is the hardest part. I just pray every day that they’ll just get better wake up and be able to be taken off the ventilators,” said Tara.
Barb recalled some fond memories with her brother Joe.
“Joe and I grew up closely together with many of the same friends because we were only 11 months apart. We did some crazy things together, like wagon rides down a steep hill — that didn’t end well — and building, and almost burning down, our fort in the woods when we wanted to build a campfire,” she recalled. “When we were younger, I was always there for him, like letting him copy my work in school — too bad he didn’t think to not copy my name too. And when we got older, he became my protector, or as I liked to call him, my spy. I couldn’t get away with much.”
Barb also said Cindy has become a major part of their family.
“Cindy Lou, Joe’s wife, fits into our family like a glove. She is a part of everything that we do, just like a sister. We have shared a lot of good times and laughter together. And Cindy always looked after and took good care of mom. My heart hurts to think that they are both struggling,” Barb said.
The family is hoping people will continue to take this pandemic seriously.
“This virus has stolen our mom, the heart of our family, from us. Just a week before she passed, she seemed perfectly fine, showing little or no symptoms of COVID-19. It hit her fast, and it hit her hard, so please take this seriously,” Barb said. “I don’t want anyone to feel the heartache that our whole family feels. We were not able to be with our mom/grandma/great-grandma while she struggled to breathe and finally passed. And now we can’t even be together to grieve our loss.”
“I would tell (the public) that this virus is serious and it can happen to them. It is not just something that happens to other people. Please take extra precautions and do everything you can to fight off the virus,” Michelle said.
The Bradford County Coroner’s Office told the media that Mary had contracted the virus at a small gathering of individuals a few days before she was hospitalized, but the family stressed that they have no idea where Mary, Joe or Cindy got the virus.
“We have no idea where any of them got this, and it was not from a family gathering because we didn’t have any family gatherings during this time,” Tara said.
“I want to emphasize that we have no idea where my mom, Mary Mack, contracted this virus,” Barb added.
While it has been a difficult time for the family, they have also received plenty of love and support from the community.
“Having meals delivered or anything we may need or want, or just checking in on me and my sons to see how we are doing — I just don’t have the words to express how thankful I am and how much it means to be and my boys. I want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. It means the world to me and my sons. Also just keep praying for my parents as they are still fighting this battle,” Tara said.
“My family wants to thank all of our family and friends for their outpouring of love, well-wishes, food and especially prayers during this difficult time for our family,” Barb added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.