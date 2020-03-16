Just hours after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that the coronavirus had entered Tioga County, all school districts in the county shut down until April 14.
This includes all of the school districts in the Morning Times coverage area — Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga Central school districts.
“The Tioga County Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management has directed our school district to close effective today through April 14,” said Tioga Central Superintendent David Hamilton. “While this was a difficult decision, we recognize the need to act decisively to help protect our students, staff and community from the coronavirus. Please note the campus will be completely closed to all students, parents, and community members unless specific arrangements are made with building principals.”
“Per recommendations of Chemung and Tioga counties, the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District will be closed to students effective immediately through April 13,” district officials announced via Twitter.
Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles noted that, for two days starting Monday, people will be able to retrieve their belongings from the school buildings.
As for student breakfasts and lunches, Knolles said a survey to parents is going out to find out needs, and up to nine pick-up spots will be developed.
“We are going to maintain some type of education system, and we’re going to work with the community to figure this out,” he said.
Additionally, the district’s website has a special note to parents explaining how to talk to their children about the virus.
“It is very important to remember that children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events,” read the statement posted on the website from the National Association of School Psychologists. “If parents seem overly worried, children’s anxiety may rise. Parents should reassure children that health and school officials are working hard to ensure that people throughout the country stay healthy. However, children also need factual, age appropriate information about the potential seriousness of disease risk and concrete instruction about how to avoid infections and spread of disease. Teaching children positive preventive measures, talking with them about their fears, and giving them a sense of some control over their risk of infection can help reduce anxiety.”
Hamilton explained that school staff are already hard at work to maintain some level of education at home whether it’s through online systems or hard-copy materials.
“This week, our teachers will be making calls to all of their students to check on each of them and coordinate activities for this coming week,” he said. “Our team has developed a comprehensive plan to provide instructional opportunities and materials our students can do at home. This will include options for both hard copy and online educational activities.”
Hamilton added that parents can also reach out to the district with any questions.
“If you need anything at all, please contact us,” he said. “I recommend everyone check our website at https://www.tiogacentral.org/ and subscribe to our twitter feed @tiogatigers for up to the minute information. You can also call us at 607-687-8000. This will be a difficult time for everyone in our school community, but we will face these obstacles together because we are Tioga Strong.”
At Tioga Central, High School Principal Josh Roe said “These are certainly uncharted times.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges and disruption for all families,” Roe said. “Our entire Tioga CSD team is working as quickly as possible to implement our plans for continued learning during this unexpected and mandated school closure. Our buildings are closed, but student learning will continue.”
Roe said school staff have been adjusting by creating lessons and resources for student learning opportunities at home.
“This is a fluid situation, and we will build on and alter our plans as this situation unfolds,” he continued. “Students in grades nine through 12 will receive all work via a Chromebook for learning. Presently, we plan on posting new lessons, videos and student assignments for students to Google Classroom on a weekly basis.”
“Students will be expected to complete the work and submit it to their teacher,” Roe said. “Work can be completed offline without internet access. Transmission of materials to and from a student require (internet) access. For those students who do not have WiFi access, we have adjusted the building’s WiFi range to extend in front of the high school and can be utilized by students at all times to submit their work and refresh the classroom materials.”
Any student without WiFi, or the ability to periodically travel to take advantage of the school extended range, school transportation will be coordinated, he said.
Spring break will still take place from April 6 through 13.
Students with Chromebook technical issues may get support at their respective buildings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Roe said.
If unable to get to the school for that assistance, students can call the main office at (607) 687-8001, and a new Chromebook will be delivered to their home, Roe said.
Lastly, Roe explained that the third marking period will still end on Friday, April 10, but modified grading practices and accommodations will be in place due to the change in instructional methods.
