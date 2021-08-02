Dunn Group donates $1,000 to Athens Township VFC chicken barbecue

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The grills were fired up and the smell of chicken was in the air on Saturday to support the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company.
To help support this latest fundraising effort, Henry C. Dunn and Sarah Dunn from The Dunn Group management team presented a $1,000 check to Eric Benjamin, the assistant fire chief and treasurer of the fire company, and Captain Austyn Merrill, who leads many of the company’s fundraising efforts.
According to Henry C. Dunn, the business has helped out the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company for years with its chicken barbecues.
“They do a great service for the community,” he said, “and we know they always need additional contributions and support.”
“With the price of everything going up, it really helps offset our expenses,” Benjamin explained. “ … With not receiving tax money, everything we do we rely on our businesses and our community. Without them, we don’t exist.”
Money generated from Saturday's chicken barbecue will go into the fire company’s general operating budget, where it can be used for necessities such as large tools or new thermal imaging cameras to help firefighters to their jobs better.
