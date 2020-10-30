Athens Township Supervisors table action on bids

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Board of Supervisors met Wednesday night expecting to open bids on the Murphy Road streambank stabilization project with the idea of awarding the work to one of the seven companies that issued a bid.
Most of the bids were between $64,797 and $88,444. A sizable spread, but nothing outlandish.
Then a bid of $44,450 came in — the highest bid was $150,650, just for contrast — and the questions began to mount. DGR Excavating from Granville Summit was the company with the low bid. The bid itself was fine, but the board decided that there are some questions that need to be answered and tabled awarding a bid.
In other news, the Supervisors:
• Agreed to accept the proposed two-lot subdivision on Wolcott Hollow Road pending receipt of a waiver from the Bradford County Sanitation Committee.
• Approved $3,922 for construction oversight for the Murphy Road project.
• Approved swapping Susan Seck’s township-owned car with a retiring police car.
• And, due to questions that arose in discussion, tabled action on an ordinance regarding a tax credit for volunteer firefighters that could be in place for the 2022 tax year.
The next meeting of the Athens Township Board of Supervisors will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
