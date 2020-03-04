OWEGO — Dozens of New York State Police have been coordinating the search for a 37-year-old Glen Aubrey woman who has been missing since Sunday.
State police said Casie Weese was last seen leaving a party with her husband at approximately 1:30 a.m. that day, when their vehicle ended up getting a flat tire a short distance away from the party.
Weese was last seen walking east on Main Street in Apalachin and has not been seen since.
On Monday, a state police canine unit and helicopter assisted in the search.
On Tuesday, over a dozen state police vehicles were still seen in Apalachin as the search continued with assistance from the Apalaching Fire Department and the state Department of Environmental conservation.
Police said Weese is 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs roughly 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots.
State police ask that anyone with information call 911 or the state police barracks in Owego at (607)687-3961.
