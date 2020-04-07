SAYRE — On Saturday, the Sayre Salvation Army held a free drive-thru food distribution for Valley residents at the church on South Elmer Avenue.
The distribution, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon, provided a wide variety of food types to 139 families representing 405 Valley residents.
According to Salvation Army Major Deb Stedman, those numbers represented a substantial increase.
“We had originally pre-packed five bags of food for each of the 80 families we expected would come through. We ended up packing an additional 59 sets once the first 80 families had been serviced. That’s a 74% increase in need from what we normally see in our family food distribution,” she said.
Stedman credited the success of the distribution to her Advisory Council members, who pre-packed the bags, manned the food distribution and created the extra 59 family food packages “on-the-fly” in the final hour of the event.
“We did all of this with just nine volunteers, six of whom are Advisory Board members,” said Stedman. “They really pulled together to make this happen as they do for all of the meal events that we have here.”
The next Salvation Army of Sayre food distribution event was scheduled for Monday.
