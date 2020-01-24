ATHENS — A pair of schools in the Athens Area School District recently received some great news as both Harlan Rowe Middle School and SRU Elementary School have been named Title I Distinguished Schools.
Each year, the Division of Federal Programs honors the top performing Title I schools in Pennsylvania.
Title I Distinguished Schools awards are presented to schools performing in the top five percent in achievement during the two most recently completed academic years or schools performing in the top five percent in growth during the two most recent school years. They also honor Schools attaining the greatest gains in achievement in the All Students Group.
“Using these criteria, Harlan Rowe Middle School and SRU Elementary School have been designated as Title I Distinguished Schools for the 2019-2020 school year,” a press release said.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage was thrilled to receive the news.
“(I am) extremely proud of the hard work and effort the students and teachers put forth on a daily basis,” Stage said in the press release.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Federal Programs and Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators will honor Harlan Rowe Middle School and SRU Elementary School at the 2020 Title I Improving Schools’ Performance Conference on Jan. 27 in Pittsburgh.
